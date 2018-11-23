× Man accused in death of pregnant teen waives first court appearance

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The man accused in the death of a 14 year-old girl who was pregnant waived his first court appearance Friday.

Souleymane Diallo, 20, allegedly killed 14-year-old Sonja Harrison at the Pavilion Place apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue on November 19.

Harrison was at the apartment visiting a friend when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired from the unit upstairs.

The shooting was one of two that happened at the same complex on Monday.

Souleymane Diallo was taken into custody November 22.

His charges include murder in the 2nd degree, feticide, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.