Lights, camera, Christmas! Temple Square lit for 2018 holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The lights have officially turned on at Temple Square as of Friday night, starting off a holiday tradition here in Utah for all the world to see.

People from all across the country and different parts of the world gathered for the big moment the lights would turn on.

“Because it’s Christmas,” said four-year-old Emma Van Wagoner, when she was asked why she and her family were at Temple Square.

Emma’s dad, Chris Van Wagoner said both his daughters were excited to see the lights.

“We just witnessed the lighting of the Christmas lights which are pretty iconic here from year to year,” said Van Wagoner.

Their family was just one in the crowd of hundreds of people who came Friday, and who will come in throughout the holidays.

Some said it’s part of kicking off the holiday season, while others, like the Myers family, are experiencing the lights for the first time.

“It’s actually really impressive,” said Tuishawn Myers. “When they picked up, everybody went crazy it’s like the main event star came on.”

Though the lights were stunning, Myers said what it’s all about for him is love.

“The big picture right now is actually holidays and loving everybody,” said Myers.

The Church said the lights will be up every day starting at 5 p.m. The last day to see them will be Jan. 1.