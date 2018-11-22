× Woman hit, killed while crossing US-89 in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah — A woman was hit and killed while crossing US-89 on foot Wednesday night.

Sgt. Mark Wilson of the Harrisville Police Department said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. near 1150 North and US-89.

Wilson said 29-year-old Brittany Zoller crossed the highway and was hit and killed by a southbound vehicle.

Wilson said there are no crosswalks in the area and the crash was in the vicinity of Knights Plaza, a small shopping center in Harrisville.

Police believe Zoller may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They do not suspect impairment on the part of the driver, who remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.