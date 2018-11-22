Utah breaks another record for liquor sales on the day before Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah has broken another sales record for alcohol.

Wednesday was the single largest sales day in state history, according to figures provided to FOX 13 by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. State-run liquor stores sold $3.6 million in alcohol, breaking last year’s record of $3.4 million.

Breaking it down per bottle, the DABC says it sold 372,029 bottles on Wednesday. Last year, it sold 347,195 on that day.

The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest sales day for DABC stores. Money generated from state-controlled liquor sales goes toward school lunches for needy children, public safety and the state’s general fund.