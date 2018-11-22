Utah Avalanche Center begins issuing daily forecasts, warns avalanche danger is high Thanksgiving weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center said in a statement that while incoming weather will bring much needed snow to northern Utah’s mountains, it also increases dangerous backcountry avalanche conditions.
The center predicts avalanche danger will be high through the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend and advises against traveling in avalanche terrain at this time.
Starting today, the center will issue daily forecasts throughout the season so people looking to enjoy the snow can do so safely.
Heavy snow predicted for Friday combined with strong winds will overload weak, pre-existing layers of snow already on the ground, creating potentially dangerous conditions, the center said.
People looking to enjoy backcountry activities should always be prepared to do an avalanche rescue, according to the center. Even small avalanches can be dangerous, because they can drag people through rocks and stumps.
For daily forecasts and danger ratings, check utahavalanchecenter.org, or follow the organization on Twitter.