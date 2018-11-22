× Utah Avalanche Center begins issuing daily forecasts, warns avalanche danger is high Thanksgiving weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center said in a statement that while incoming weather will bring much needed snow to northern Utah’s mountains, it also increases dangerous backcountry avalanche conditions.

2:15pm update. Strong winds and snow have made the avalanche danger HIGH. Travel in avalanche terrain NOT recommended. Get The Forecast. — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) November 22, 2018

The center predicts avalanche danger will be high through the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend and advises against traveling in avalanche terrain at this time.

Starting today, the center will issue daily forecasts throughout the season so people looking to enjoy the snow can do so safely.

Heavy snow predicted for Friday combined with strong winds will overload weak, pre-existing layers of snow already on the ground, creating potentially dangerous conditions, the center said.

People looking to enjoy backcountry activities should always be prepared to do an avalanche rescue, according to the center. Even small avalanches can be dangerous, because they can drag people through rocks and stumps.

For daily forecasts and danger ratings, check utahavalanchecenter.org, or follow the organization on Twitter.