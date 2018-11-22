× US-6 closed near Helper due to jack-knifed semi

HELPER, Utah — US-6 is closed at mile post 221 near Helper due to a crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, saying US-6 is closed in all directions.

Northbound and westbound traffic is stopped at Helper, while eastbound traffic is stopped at mile post 221.

Utah Highway Patrol states the crash involves a semi trailer, which has jack knifed. The crash appears to be weather-related but further details were not immediately available.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for large portions of Utah Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.