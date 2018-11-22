String trio calms the masses as thousands travel for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — As nearly 26,000 travelers dart from gate to gate and corral their children at Salt Lake City International Airport this Thanksgiving holiday, one group of women is trying to calm the masses during this stressful time of year through music.

They call themselves the Heartstrings, and they have a message for the people listening.

“Get back to yourself, don’t worry so much about things that are so little. Stop and listen to the music,” Lauren Flygare told Fox13 News Wednesday.

Lauren and her two band mates use string instruments to play classical music in the idle of the airport during the busiest travel days of the year — days that include Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

“We have been playing for a long time and so we really like each other, we really trust each other so we know that whatever we play that we’ll just love it,” Flygare said.

The goal for this group is to bring a new atmosphere to the airport, allowing people to take a break from their chaotic trip and enjoy some peaceful music.

“It is just so soothing and it puts you into a different place. It’s a good meditation,” Flygare said.

Spokesperson for the airport Nancy Volmer, said the new airport expansion that open to the public starting in 2020 is expected to alleviate some of the current holiday congestion that the airport has and is currently experiencing.

“This airport was built to accommodate 10 million passengers. We currently see 25 million passengers a year so there’s just a lot of congestion,” Volmer said.