SLC Council to pick replacement for member elected to Utah State Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — Derek Kitchen has given notice he’s resigning from the city council after being elected to the Utah State Senate.

In an email to constituents on Wednesday, Kitchen announced his resignation effective January 1.

“In my time on the Council, I feel lucky to have been able to participate in policy matters that will leave a positive and lasting mark on our growing community. These past few years have brought enormously impactful work, such as re-aligning our homeless services model, securing the historic $21 million investment in affordable housing, and investing in transit like no other Council has done before, among others. I am incredibly proud of this legacy and look forward to amplifying these same values at the State level,” he wrote.

Kitchen served three years on the Salt Lake City Council before jumping into the race to replace retiring Sen. Jim Dabakis in representing the downtown and Avenues neighborhoods. Sen. Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, was a firebrand in the legislature who developed a loyal following among Utah liberals.

Kitchen is also known for being among the plaintiffs in an historic lawsuit against the state of Utah that overturned its ban on same-sex marriage.

The other members of the Salt Lake City Council will pick Kitchen’s replacement. Under the law, they post the job, choose from a list of applicants and hold interviews in a public forum. That replacement would serve the remainder of the term.

The Salt Lake City Council has an FAQ on choosing a replacement here.