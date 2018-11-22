× Salt Lake City intersection shut down at 300 N 900 W after crash, one suspect outstanding

SALT LAKE CITY — An intersection in Salt Lake City is shut down in all directions following a crash that left two people in serious condition.

According to Lt. Bret Hatch with Salt Lake City Police, police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 350 North and 1100 West in Salt Lake City shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver fled and officers did not pursue.

The driver only get three blocks before crashing into another vehicle head on. Two people, a man and a woman, were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

There were two people in the vehicle that caused the crash. One of them fled on foot and is still at large. The driver was taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries.

Hatch said the suspect police are still searching for is male, but did not have any other details at the time. The cause of the crash, or why the driver fled police, is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 13 for updates.