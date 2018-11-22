× Outdoor fire pit causes fire in Ogden garage

OGDEN, Utah — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Ogden Thursday afternoon that displaced one person.

Around 1:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a garage fire at 2200 Jackson Avenue.

Seventeen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden fire departments responded to the scene. All of the occupants of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire as an outdoor fire pit near the garage.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire.