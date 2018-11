Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving Day got underway with the Utah Human Race 2018, and Fox 13's Big Budah was there for the fun and fundraising.

The Utah Food Bank hosted their 13th annual 5K and 10K, and so far they have raised more than $18,000 to help hungry Utahns.

Check out the video above for a look at the festivities, and click here to learn more about the event or to donate.