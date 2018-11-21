Winter weather advisories for much of Utah for Thanksgiving Day, second storm system to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two storm systems are on their way to Utah for the holiday weekend, with mountain snow likely Wednesday night and the possibility of valley snow on Saturday.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for several counties in Utah for Thursday's storm. Visit this page for the latest weather alerts and warnings for your area.

Thursday's storm is expected to deliver 3-8 inches of snow in mountain areas above elevations around 5,500-6,000 feet. Mountain passes and roadways in higher elevations should expect winter travel.

Friday is expected to bring isolated snow showers in the mountains and cold rain for the valley areas.

A stronger cold front arriving Friday night will bring a heavier round of mountain snow, and it's possible valley areas could see between 1 and 4 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.