Valaura Arnold has a new Christmas album, ‘Come Let Us Adore Him’

Valaura Arnold's new Christmas album, 'Come Let Us Adore Him' features 10 songs with collaboration with amazing musicians: John Elefante (former singer of Kansas), Graham Russell of Air Supply, Jenny Oaks Baker, Nathan Osmond and arranger Blair Masters.

Valaura Arnold is recognized for her versatility as a singer, actress and director. The scope of her career includes diverse genres including opera, musical theater, pop, country, big band, jazz and more. She has performed throughout the United States and last year added concerts in Mexico. She is also a member of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Many of the songs on the new album will be shared at a free admission concert, 'Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child' on December 21. For those wishing to attend, it will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 W. in West Jordan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited. A silent auction will be held and all proceeds or cash donations received at the concert will go to further the vision of Eye Care 4 Kids.

The Christmas album may be purchased online at valauracd.com.