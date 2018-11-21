× Utah ranks No. 1 state for volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Corporation for National and Community Service released its 2018 volunteer rankings, with Utah coming in at the number one spot.

According to the organization, Utah has the highest rate of volunteers at 51 percent.

Utah beat out Minnesota for the top spot by 5.9 percent. Other states in the top ten for volunteer rates include nearby Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

Utah also ranks number one for the parent volunteer rate at 63.5 percent, ahead of Iowa by 5.3 percent.

Salt Lake City ranks as the number three city in the country for volunteer rates at 45 percent.

The Corporation for National and Community Service website also shared the total number of volunteers in 2018 compared to 2016. There were 77.3 million volunteers in 2018 — a 14.7 million increase from 2016.

They estimate the monetary value of work done by volunteers at $167 billion.