Video: Utah deputy captures baby bobcat found enjoying warmth in chicken coop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANARRAVILLE, Utah -- A baby bobcat was captured in a chicken coop Wednesday morning, and the pint-sized predator was basking in the warmth rather than ruffling feathers.

A man in the Kanarraville area called Iron County Sheriff's Office after discovering a young bobcat in his chicken coop around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Del Schlosser said wildlife officials weren't available, so a deputy responded and first tried shooing the animal out of the coop.

When that failed to entice the bobcat to leave the warm coop, the deputy lifted it by the scruff hair and then released the animal in a nearby field.

Video courtesy the Iron County Sheriff's Office shows the cat's unhappy reaction to the relocation.

The bobcat didn't hurt any of the chickens.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding animal encounters as well as advice for how to react should you encounter wild animals.

See below their advice regarding bobcats:

Do not approach or feed bobcats.

Do not leave pet food and water dishes outside.

Supervise your pets when outside.

Keep dogs leashed while hiking.

Bring your cats and dogs in at night.

Do not let your pets “play” with bobcats.

Keep your pet’s vaccinations up to date.

Provide secure, enclosed shelters for poultry, rabbits and other hobby animals, especially at night.

Trim back shrubbery that could be a hiding area for bobcats.

Clean up seeds under bird feeders to prevent rodents; bobcat’s prey.