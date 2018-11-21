UDOT prepares for the holiday as winter storms move toward Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT is preparing for a busy holiday weekend as several winter storms make their way toward Utah.

“They work on Thanksgiving, they work on Christmas, they work on New Years,” said Lisa Miller, UDOT’s traveler information manager.

Miller showed FOX13 inside UDOT’s Traffic Operations Center.

“We are at the nerve center of UDOT,” Miller said. “We have operators here 24/7.”

Inside the room, operators use several tools to collect real time traffic data from across the state.

“They are listening to scanners,” Miller said. “They are looking at traffic cams. They are looking at congestion maps. They are hearing from law enforcement.”

That information is then used to send resources to problem areas.

“They are trying to mitigate any kind of issue in the roadway by giving out traffic information,” Miller said.

Much of that information is sent to plow crews on the front lines clearing the roads.

“The operations center will talk with the plows to make sure everybody’s coordinated and informed.” Miller said.

It is a detailed and thorough process designed to make sure everyone has the safest possible route to their holiday destination.

“Our goal is to keep Utah moving,” Miller said.

UDOT advises all travelers to pay attention to road conditions and if you can, delay any travel until after any storms pass.