Train hits pedestrian in Midvale; UTA activating bus bridge

MIDVALE, Utah — Utah Transit Authority is activating a bus bridge to transport passengers after a person was hit by a train in Midvale Wednesday afternoon.

According to UTA, the bus bridge has been activated for passengers using the TRAX red line between the Fashion Place West and Historic Gardner stops.

“Please note, it will take some time to assemble the bus bridge. Expect delays,” a tweet from UTA said.

No further details were immediately available. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.