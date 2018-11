SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah β€” Westbound I-80 is closed at Emory in Summit County due to a semi truck catching on fire Wednesday afternoon.

North Summit Fire first tweeted about the incident at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

HAPPENING NOW: Semi Fire MM181 WB I80 reports coming in that it’s fully involved more details to come. @UDOTTRAFFIC @UtahTrucking — North Summit Fire (@NorthSummitFire) November 21, 2018

According to UDOT traffic, two westbound lanes are closed at milepost 181 at Emory in Summit County.

Officials expect the incident to be cleared near 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 13 for updates.