× Salt Lake City is No. 2 on list of places where Christmas packages are most likely to be stolen off the front porch

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is No. 2 on the list of places where your holiday package is likely to be stolen off your front porch — which probably shouldn’t surprise anyone, given that Utah’s capital is No. 1 in the nation in overall theft rate, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

That’s according to the website SafeWise.com, which reports that Salt Lake City’s overall rate is 32.6 thefts per 1,000 people in a year. That’s almost twice the national average of 17.

By the way, the safest place for holiday package delivery is New York City, smashing another stereotype.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.