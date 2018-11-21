× Police seek to arrest man accused of trying to murder his disabled daughter

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man faces criminal charges after attempting to kill his disable daughter and himself last week.

Michael Vetere, 73, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to court documents, police responded to Vetere’s home on Nov. 13 after his sister went over to Vetere’s home and found Vetere and his daughter Marra in their bedrooms covered in blood. She told police she went over to the home after Vetere did not respond to her text messages.

Vetere slit his wrists and those of his daughter with a box cutter. Marra was given 20 stitches at the hospital, documents state.

Court documents state that Marra, 31, suffered from a traumatic brain injury at birth and Vetere has served as her primary caretaker for all of her life.

Witness statements describe Vetere as becoming increasingly angry and frustrated over the past two weeks before the incident, as he struggled with personal health issues that influenced his ability to care for Marra. Vetere’s sister told police Vetere had said, “I hope when it is time we both go together.”

According to documents, Vetere expressed frustration to another witness about being unable to go on a trip to Italy with his friends because he had to take care of Marra.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Vetere’s home and found three “suicide” letters addressed to Marra’s biological mother and aunt, along with a “Do Not Resuscitate” directive for Marra. Detectives also found numerous prescription bottles belonging to both Vetere and Marra, court documents state.

According to court documents, a detective interviewed Vetere in the hospital after Vetere was medically stabilized. Court documents state Vetere told the detective that after he felt he could no longer care for Marra, he decided to end his life.

Vetere described the incident in detail to the detective, including that he gave Marra an excess of pills to calm her. Vetere told the detective he just wanted the two of them to lie there and sleep and “both be gone.”

Vetere’s bail is set for $500,000.