Markosian Auto is having a huge Black Friday sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Markosian Auto has more than 40 cars under $10,000 and you can get one at their Black Friday sale. Markosian is giving out Walmart gift cards with every purchase over the Black Friday weekend.

You can see a complete list of vehicles available on their website: MarkosianAuto.com. You can also find out your credit score, see what credit rate you qualify for and there is also a payment calculator there where you can drop in your interest rate based on your credit score.

If you can't get financing from one of their finance partners, they'll finance you themselves. And, Markosian Auto has a guarantee: bring home $400 per week and have a Utah driver's license -- then you are guaranteed a car at Markosian Auto!

For more information visit one of their locations in Taylorsville, Ogden or Logan or call 801-308-8000 or visit: MarkosianAuto.com.