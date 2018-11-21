List of national stores closed on Thanksgiving
A number of stores have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving, bucking a trend that had many national chains opening the day before Black Friday, KDVR-TV reports.
Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year. According to BestBlackFriday.com, a number of national stores will not be open that day.
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Navy Exchange
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Outlet
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Increased online shopping has reduced the need for stores to be open on the holiday. Some stores said they wanted employees to be able to spend time with friends and family.
“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” Costco told BestBlackFriday.com.
The number of stores closed on Thanksgiving might increase as the holiday nears.