List of national stores closed on Thanksgiving

A number of stores have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving, bucking a trend that had many national chains opening the day before Black Friday, KDVR-TV reports.

Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year. According to BestBlackFriday.com, a number of national stores will not be open that day.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Navy Exchange

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sears Outlet

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Increased online shopping has reduced the need for stores to be open on the holiday. Some stores said they wanted employees to be able to spend time with friends and family.

“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” Costco told BestBlackFriday.com.

The number of stores closed on Thanksgiving might increase as the holiday nears.