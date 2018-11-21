× Pedestrian in critical condition after stepping in front of FrontRunner train in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A male is in critical condition after he was struck by a FrontRunner train in American Fork Wednesday morning.

UTA Spokesman Carl Arky said a male of an unknown age walked in front of a train at the American Fork Station. UTA first tweeted about the incident around 6:43 a.m.

The man suffered critical injuries and a medical helicopter has been dispatched to transport him, Arky said.

UTA states FrontRunner riders should expect delays of at least 30 minutes on northbound service between American Fork and Salt Lake Central.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.