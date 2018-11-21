Cayt’s Meats and Meals shares rub recipe for the best Thanksgiving turkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey should be the star.

And it will be, if you use the rub recipe shared by Cayt McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals.

Ingredients:

1&1/2 Sticks of room temperature butter

12 ounces of cooked bacon, not to a crisp, still tender (make sure grease is drained off)

2 Tbsp of a garlic, herb blend seasoning ( garlic, parsley, thyme, basil, REAL salt) (Cayt buys Johnny's and Spice Island garlic blends)

Blend these ingredients up until smooth in a food processor or blender.

Cayt used this compound on a spatchcocked 10 lb turkey. Generously rub it underneath the skin and on top as well. Using her indirect hear pellet grill, Cayt set it straight on grate. Set to low smoke (160°) for 1 hour, High smoke (225°) for another hour and then crank it up to 350° until IT hits 165°.

The browning is beautiful and even throughout the turkey due to the spatchcock and the turkey is very moist and flavorful with those added fats and seasonings. If you had it in a pan, verses straight on the grate, you could catch the drippings and make incredible gravy! Give it a try! You could definitely do this on just turkey breast or a full chicken!

For more information visit: Cayt's Meats and Meals on Facebook.