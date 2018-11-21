4 hacks to bring the holidays home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to spend a lot of money to make your home feel like the holidays.

Justice Cook, from Justice Cook Interiors, joined us with five of her favorite holiday decorating hacks.

Make your own wrapping paper. Justice suggests using a brown paper bag from a grocery store. Texture adds warmth to your table. For instance a linen table runner is beautiful, but it's also a natural fabric so it is sustainable. Fluffy pillows and faux furs add texture and coziness to your home. Flame-free candles will lighten the darkness, and they're safe for little ones.

If you would like more design tips, you can find Justice on social media @justicedesignco