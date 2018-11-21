4 hacks to bring the holidays home

You don't have to spend a lot of money to make your home feel like the holidays.
Justice Cook, from Justice Cook Interiors, joined us with five of her favorite holiday decorating hacks.
- Make your own wrapping paper. Justice suggests using a brown paper bag from a grocery store.
- Texture adds warmth to your table. For instance a linen table runner is beautiful, but it's also a natural fabric so it is sustainable.
- Fluffy pillows and faux furs add texture and coziness to your home.
- Flame-free candles will lighten the darkness, and they're safe for little ones.
If you would like more design tips, you can find Justice on social media @justicedesignco