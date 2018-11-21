3 main areas of holiday stress and how to find balance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are three man areas of stress during the holidays:

Relationships Finances Physical demands

Sifu Toni Lock joined us with some exercises to find balance, abundance and flow:

How we breathe determines how much stress we hold in our bodies. Equal Qigong Breathing (think of a square with round edges). Make all four parts of your breathing even, 3 seconds inhale, 3 seconds pause, 3 seconds exhale, 3 seconds pause. Breathe in through the nose, pause, exhale through the mouth like fogging up a mirror.

Relax your jaw. By relaxing the jaw you actually relax your entire nervous system. This is something Zen masters have known for centuries.

Holiday Heart Opening. Opening your heart and sharing with others will help you feel the abundance in your own life.

Opposing Energies. Change your perspective when you feel over-extended.

For more information, please visit: redlotusschool.com or chimoments.com.