Winter storms expected Thanksgiving weekend; could bring 12-24 inches of snow

Several storms are expected to hit Utah Thanksgiving weekend, and could cause a headache for those traveling following the holiday.

The first storm is expected to move into Utah Thursday night and is likely to bring rain to lower elevations and the possibility of heavy snow to mountain regions.

Snow could fall at lower elevations in Salt Lake and Utah counties Friday night, with potential accumulations on Saturday. This snow could create concern for holiday drivers.

Between both storm systems, areas in the mountains could receive 12-24 inches of snow.

