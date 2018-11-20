Wild Mushroom and Gruyere Asiago Cheese Crouton Stuffing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is coming up and Kneaders has a delicious stuffing recipe that is sure to impress any dinner guest! Executive Chef Ryker Brown visited Fox 13 to make wild mushroom and Gruyere stuffing.

Wile Mushroom and Gruyere Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cup Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced

1 Cup Button Mushrooms, sliced

1 ½ Cup Crimini Mushrooms, sliced

½ Cup Oyster Mushrooms, sliced

2 T Vegetable Oil

2 T Butter, unsalted

¼ Cup Garlic, fresh, chopped

½ Cup Shallots, peeled, diced

1 T Thyme, fresh

1 tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper, ground

1 Cup Chicken Broth

1 Cup Mushroom Broth

3 Whole Eggs

2 Bags Kneaders Croutons

½ Cup Italian Parsley, chopped

2 Cups Gruyere Cheese, grated

Baking Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Heat a large skillet on medium-high and add vegetable oil. Add sliced mushrooms and saute for 5 minutes or until slightly brown.

Add garlic, thyme, shallots, and butter. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

In a large mixing bowl, mix chicken broth, mushroom broth, and eggs. Add Kneaders croutons, mushroom mixture, parsley, and cheese. Mix thoroughly to combine.

Transfer the stuffing mix to a lightly sprayed 9x13 casserole dish and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Serve immediately for a delicious addition to your holiday dinner with friends and families.

Sponsored by: Kneaders.