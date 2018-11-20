× Utah Democrats in House announce elected leadership team ahead of special session

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah House Democratic Caucus announced they had elected their new leadership team for the upcoming special legislative session Tuesday evening.

“Rep. Brian King, D – District 28, was selected to continue serving as Minority Leader.

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D – District 37, was selected to serve as Minority Whip.

Rep. Angela Romero, D – District 26, was selected to continue serving as Minority Assistant Whip.

Rep. Karen Kwan D – District 34, was selected to serve as Minority Caucus Manager.” (According to press release made by Utah House Democratic Caucus)

“I am grateful and honored that our caucus continues to have confidence in my leadership,” said Rep. Brian King. “We have a very cohesive team, and we will continue speaking up for hardworking Utahns. I look forward to working closely with both my Democratic and Republican colleagues on tackling the challenges facing Utah and ensuring that all Utahns have opportunities to succeed and thrive.”

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser warned senators not to skip next month’s special session. The legislature is expected to cast a critical vote on the medical cannabis “compromise” bill.