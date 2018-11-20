× Utah, BYU athletic directors issue joint statement calling for fans to be nice to each other

SALT LAKE CITY — The athletic directors for the University of Utah and Brigham Young University have issued a joint statement calling for fans of both of their respective football teams “to treat each other and this game with the respect it deserves as one of the longest rivalry series in the country.”

The rival teams will play on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

“These are two great universities. Families and fans on both sides deserve a positive experience within and around Rice-Eccles Stadium. There is incredible tradition, passion and excitement surrounding the Utah-BYU rivalry, so let’s make it fun for all of us as we cheer on our respective teams,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Rivalry Fans, As the athletics directors at Utah and BYU, we are teaming up to ask our fans to treat each other and this game with the respect it deserves as one of the longest rivalry series in the country. These are two great universities. Families and fans on both sides deserve a positive experience within and around Rice-Eccles Stadium. There is incredible tradition, passion and excitement surrounding the Utah-BYU rivalry, so let’s make it fun for all of us as we cheer on our respective teams. Please enjoy pre-game activities responsibly and be nice to your “neighbors” in the stadium. Remember safety is in everyone’s best interest and is our top priority. Two great football programs will battle it out on the turf on Saturday in a rivalry that has spanned nearly a 100 years. Let’s all join together to keep the battle on the field where it belongs and celebrate just how special the rivalry is! Sincerely, Mark Harlan, Utah AD

Tom Holmoe, BYU AD