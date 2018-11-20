× Two students taken to hospital with burns after hot cocoa mishap at Utah school

MURRAY, Utah — Two students went to a local hospital with burns after hot chocolate preparation went wrong during a class at a charter school in Murray.

Brett Wilson, principal at Academy for Math, Engineering and Science in Murray, said the incident occurred Tuesday morning during a 9th grade math class.

AMES is a charter school that rents space at Cottonwood High School’s campus.

Wilson said a teacher was making hot cocoa for students when, “The water burst from the heating container and scalded two students.”

Murray Fire officials said students in the class released the lid on a pressure cooker, which contained only water.

One student was burned on the left arm and wrist while the second was burned on the torso and legs. Paramedics responded, and one student was taken to a hospital via ambulance while the other was transported by a parent.

The students suffered first and second-degree burns and are recovering.

Wilson said the school notified parents and students about the incident but classes continued as normal for the day.