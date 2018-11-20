× Two injured after dump truck driver crashes into laundromat in Kamas

KAMAS, Utah — The driver of a dump truck and another vehicle were injured Tuesday after the truck hit a jeep and crashed into a laundromat in Kamas.

According to a press release made by the Department of Public Safety, at around 4:27 p.m., a blue 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on 100 S. in Kamas when, as the vehicle approached SR-32, it failed to stop for a stop sign.

DPS said the driver of the truck did not have a traffic control device, causing it to hit the passenger’s side of the jeep, then run into the wall of a laundromat on 150 S. Main St.

The driver of the truck admitted that he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown to the floor of the truck after hitting the jeep, and was therefore unable to steer the vehicle away from the laundromat, DPS said.

Both the truck driver and the female driver of the jeep were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening emergencies, according to DPS.

No one in the laundromat was injured in the accident, and DPS stated that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.