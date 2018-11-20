Thanksgiving week is a great time to donate to the Utah Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You still have time to join Papa Murphy's and Fox 13 to help the Utah Food Bank. You can donate by bringing nonperishable canned goods to your local Papa Murphy's store and dropping them in the barrels through Wednesday, November 21.

When you donate five or more cans you get a free Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough. While you're there, pick up a $10 Tuesday Special. Any large pizza is only $10 on Tuesdays. To find a location near you please visit papamurphys.com.

This marks the 5th year of the partnership. In total, this food drive has brought in the equivalent of 28,000 meals for Utahns facing hunger. The most needed food items include peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables and boxed meals.

Don't forget to join the 2018 Utah Human Race which is always held on Thanksgiving morning. It's one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit the Utah Food Bank. The race takes place at the Draper Spectrum (VF Outlet). The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the 10K begins at 7:30 a.m. The only opportunity to register at this point is by going to the Salt Lake warehouse, located at 3150 South 900 West from 8am -8pm. There is no same-day registration. Find out more at UtahHumanRace.org.

Utah Food Bank also hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive through January 15 to help stock the shelves of the food bank and emergency pantries across the state. To find out how to donate food, money or time please visit utahfoodbank.org.