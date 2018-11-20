Storms may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Utah mountains, lesser accumulations in valleys Thanksgiving weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While dry weather is expected for those traveling in Utah the day before Thanksgiving, several storm systems will follow.

The first wave of storms is expected to move in Thursday morning. Rain is likely in valleys and lower elevations while the storms will bring the potential for heavy snow in the mountains.

Snow could fall in valleys Friday night with potential snow accumulation by Saturday, which could contribute to hazardous conditions for holiday travelers.

Between the storm systems expected Thursday and Saturday, 12-24 inches of snow is possible in the mountains while valleys may see a few inches.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.

