× Salt Lake police seek suspect in robbery of Del Taco, Papa Murphy’s

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police released photos of a suspect who is wanted for two robberies that occurred Sunday.

A press release made by the Salt Lake City Police Department said that the suspect entered a Del Taco near 800 E. 400 S. at around 8:15 p.m., and passed a note to an employee demanding cash.

The suspect then left the Del Taco and robbed a Papa Murphy’s Pizza located near 300 S. 700 E. and also presented a note demanding cash, the press release stated.

The suspect was described as a male with light skin in his 20’s, wearing glasses, a dark blue hoodie with a white t-shirt, one gray glove with black rubber on the palm and a blue brace on the other hand, police said.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case #18-211511.