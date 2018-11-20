Officer hit by car after wrong-way crash on I-15 in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Two people were taken to hospitals after a head-on crash in Murray Tuesday morning, and a police officer participating in a UHP ride-along was hit by a car at the scene.

The first crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 in Murray as an SUV was driving northbound into oncoming traffic and struck a van head-on.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle may have been intoxicated, troopers said. Both drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash, and a female officer from Kaysville Police Department who was participating in a ride-along was among them.

A woman driving a Saturn struck the police officer as responders were setting up road flares to alert drivers of the crash. The police officer was taken to a nearby hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers said later Tuesday morning, "She is doing well, up, talking and able to walk around."

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.