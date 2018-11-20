Newly released video footage shows altercation between Utah Senate Republican and House Democrat
SALT LAKE CITY — A newly released video showing an altercation between a Senate Republican and the top Democrat in the Utah House seems heated but not out of control — with bystanders seemingly unaware that a confrontation was happening just feet away from them, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, lodged a criminal complaint against Rep. Brian King after the altercation, which happened in a hallway in the Senate Building at the Utah Capitol last month. Both have argued the footage would prove their version of events was correct.
The 42-second video, released by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to The Salt Lake Tribune on Tuesday through an open records request, shows Thatcher emerge from a hallway in the Senate Building and put his hand on King’s shoulder. King then grabs and pulls Thatcher toward a wall and the Republican pushes back. No audio is available, but they appear to engage in a brief conversation before walking off in the same direction.
King hasn’t denied making physical contact with Thatcher after an argument he said was about the minority leader supporting Thatcher’s opponent in November’s election. But he has said the allegations were “significantly exaggerated.”
