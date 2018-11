× Multi-vehicle crash reported on Bangerter Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles caused traffic delays on Bangerter Highway in West Jordan Tuesday afternoon.

Crash

SB BANGERTER HWY at 6200 S Salt Lake Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 4:28 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 20, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the crash were not available at the time of this report.

Dispatch officials told Fox 13 that multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.