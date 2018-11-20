× Mitt Romney goes against President Trump following Khashoggi statements

WASHINGTON — Utah Senator-elect Mitt Romney went against President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday, saying the two’s statement went against “national interest,” basic human rights and “American greatness.”

The statement came after Trump said that he would not take strong action against Saudi Arabia or its Crown Prince for the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Romney posted the following statement on Twitter Tuesday:

In an exclamation-mark laden statement subtitled “America First!” Trump said that “our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

“That being said,” Trump continued, “we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran.”

CNN contributed to portions of this article.