Man mysteriously dead with no visible injuries following fight in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man died in South Salt Lake under suspicious circumstances Tuesday morning after police were called to the report of a fight at an apartment complex.

According to Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department, a call of a fight came out Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. near 3400 S. 200 E.

When officers arrived at the scene of the reported fight, Keller said they found a 52-year-old man inside an apartment unconscious and not breathing. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Keller stated that there was varying information on what took place. He stated that police were looking for another male that was at the incident, who apparently fled the scene on foot or on a bike.

The man had no visible injuries on his body and the cause of death had not been determined, according to police.

Keller said investigators were able to determine that there were three people inside of the apartment at the time of the fight. Police said they were questioning the people who were present.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.