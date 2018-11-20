Fall in Love Adoption Special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite being a very pet-friendly city, there are tens of thousands of homeless pets in Salt Lake and surrounding areas. To help combat this issue, all adoption fees will be waived November 23 and November 24 at the Humane Society of Utah thanks to Mountain America Credit Union.

Mountain America is committed to supporting the Humane Society and their lifesaving mission.

They're encouraging everyone to open their hearts to save homeless pets this Thanksgiving.

Interested adopters can visit the Humane Society located at 4242 South 300 West in Murray on November 23 and 24 from 11am to 8pm. You can also see all adoptable pets online by visiting: utahhumane.org/adopt.