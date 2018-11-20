Eleven rescued from fourplex fire in Roy, all treated for smoke inhalation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah – Eleven people are out of their homes Tuesday morning as authorities investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a fourplex of apartments.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 2300 West Chateau Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they started pulling people out of the home. Officers rescued five children and six adults, all of whom were treated for smoke inhalation.

"Red Cross has been notified and I believe that they are en route to assist with the housing of the displaced families,” Officer Stewart Hackworth of the Roy City Police Department said.

The officers who participated in the rescue are recovering from smoke inhalation as well.

Hackworth said there were also animals in the residence.

“There was also reportedly one cat and one dog that have not been accounted for at this time,” Hackworth said.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly but remained on scene overnight to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.