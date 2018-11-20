“Do’s and Don’ts” for a peaceful family Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year when family members travel from far and wide to gather together, give thanks and eat a large meal. It can be a wonderful time filled with traditions, family recipes, and getting caught up with each other's lives. However, some families view Thanksgiving with concern about how everyone will get along.

Dr. David Schramm, Ph.D., CFLE, from Utah State University joined us with some do's and don'ts for Thanksgiving family get-togethers.

Don'ts:

Don't talk politics or bring up other "hot topics"

Don't be sarcastic, critical or give subtle jabs during your conversation

Don't try to fix each other's problems

Don't take everything personally

Do's:

Do take charge of seating. Set the table for success by separating conflicting personalities

Do remind yourself why you are doing it -- you love your family right

Do ask others about their lives, don't get stuck talking about yourself all the time

Do give kids responsibilities and then turn them loose

For more information, please visit: relationships.usu.edu.