11 people sent to hospital in wrong-way driving related crashes in last 4 days

(KSTU) -- Four days, three crashes, and at least 11 people sent to the hospital from accidents caused by a wrong-way driver.

“Wrong-way drivers, we’ve had a number of them recently who’s been, found to have been impaired,” said Sergeant Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol.

Early Saturday morning, Drea Green was hit on Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir. The truck that hit her went on top of her car, killing her dog and leaving her with severe injuries.

“She has a shattered femur, both of her ankles have injuries, her collarbone is broke, her tailbone is broken,” said Allison Sims, a friend of Drea’s who drove down from Oregon to help with her recovery. Drea has been moved out of the intensive care unit at the University of Utah hospital.

“Nobody deserves to get hit by a drunk driver like this and be alone this far away from home,” said Sims.

On Tuesday, there were two wrong-way driver crashes. One on I-15 sent two people to the hospital in critical condition. Another on Bangerter Highway sent six people to the hospital. All six are expected to survive.

What should you do if you see headlights headed right for you?

“Typically, believe it or not, wrong way drivers are still going to drive on the right side of the roadway which is now your left,” said Sgt. Street.

If you have time, Sergeant Street recommends getting over to the right, flashing your lights and honking your horn. He says if you plan on traveling between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. there is a higher chance of running into a wrong way or a drunk driver. To prepare, stay in the right lane and drive the speed limit, it may give you the time you need to get out of the way.

Unfortunately, not everyone gets the chance to escape.

“His truck ran over her car and killed her dog and severely injured her,” said Sims of her friend Drea.

Drea was traveling from Colorado to Oregon for the Thanksgiving Holiday when she was hit. Her recovery is likely going to be long. If you would like to help with the expenses associated with her crash, you can use the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/drea039s-medical-recovery-fund