× Website releases state’s favorite Disney princesses; Utah has five-way tie

UTAH — Cabletv.com analyzed Google trends to come up with each state’s favorite Disney princess, and Utah appeared to not be able to decide which heroine it likes best:

Each other state appeared to have only one or two top princesses. It was unclear why Utah was an outlier.

“It turns out Elsa is the fairest in the land,” the site stated. “With her sister, Anna, she swept over half the country.”

A map of the United States with each state’s favorite princess can be seen below, along with a key showing which graphic represents what princess: