Volunteers ensure safe transfer of massive American flag flown in Coldwater Canyon to honor Maj. Taylor

Dozens of volunteers worked together to safely transport a massive American Flag down Coldwater Canyon after the banner was displayed in honor of Maj. Brent Taylor.

Taylor, a Guardsman who also served as North Ogden’s Mayor, was laid to rest this weekend after he was killed during a deployment to Afghanistan.

About 140 people worked together to hang the flag in Coldwater Canyon on Veterans Day weekend in honor of Taylor.

“It was the coolest thing that I’d ever witnessed,” said Kirk Chugg, one of the many who organized the American flag’s placement in Coldwater Canyon. “At the very moment the flag was going out, those were the words going through my head: ‘By the dawn’s early light.’ That’s when I felt Brent the most.”

Another large group of volunteers assembled Sunday to safely remove the flag and carry it down the canyon. Video courtesy “Follow the Flag” shows the procession.