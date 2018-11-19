UDOT to announce new plans for Bangerter Highway as four interchanges completed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion four interchanges and will announce new plans for Bangerter Highway Monday morning.

The announcement regarding future construction plans on Bangerter is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The unveiling is part of an event to celebrate completion of four interchanges on Bangerter Highway at 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South and 11400 South.

UDOT officials tell FOX 13 construction on the two-year project will, for the most part, be complete Monday and all lanes and on/off ramps will be open on those interchanges.

They add that occasional night and weekend lane closures are expected through the end of the year to finish up minor tasks like landscaping and striping.