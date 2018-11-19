× Thousands of pounds of poultry products recalled in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of pounds of chicken meat shipped to Utah businesses have been recalled due to mislabeling and unclear allergen alerts.

According to a press release made by the United States Department of Agriculture, Deleite Foods Enterprises, Inc., a Salt Lake City-based company, recalled 11,000 pounds of marinated raw poultry products due to mislabeling and unclear allergens.

“The products contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label,” a press release stated.

The marinated diced chicken meat was produced and packaged on Oct. 12, 15, and 16. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF only)]

30-lb. cases each containing 3 10-lb. bags of frozen “MARINATED CHICKEN THIGH MEAT DICED – SUPC 7009466” and bearing lot codes 101218, 101518, or 101618.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46130” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Utah,” the release said.

The problem was discovered during a label verification activities by an FSIS inspector, the USDA said, who noticed that the product did not have an ingredient statement or say soy and wheat was used.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from ingestion of the meat so far.

The USDA released the following statement on how consumers can find answers to their food safety questions:

“Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.”