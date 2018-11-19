× Salt Lake City announces job fair for numerous open skilled trade positions

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City announced Monday it will be holding a job fair for numerous skilled trade positions.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Salt Lake City Hall. It will focus on “skilled trade positions” that are currently available or will be available soon, a press release stated.

Attendees of the job fair will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers with the Public Services, Public Utilities, Sustainability, Airport, and Emergency Management Departments, according to the release.

Computers will be available for candidates to apply for open positions and staff will also conduct onsite interviews.

“Salt Lake City has job openings in Streets, Fleet, Utility & Water Services, Parking Enforcement, Facilities, Waste & Recycling, Emergency Management, Airport, and more,” the press release said. “Current opportunities include Asphalt Equipment Operators, CDL Drivers (will train!), Crossing Guards, and more.”