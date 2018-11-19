Rich’s Picks: All Things Musical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich Bonaduce joined The PLACE with his picks for all things musical brought to you by Live Nation.

Tuesday, November 20 you can celebrate 20 years of rock opera with the Trans- Siberian Orchestra at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Showtimes are at 4:00 and 8:00 p.m.

After "TSO" Vivint has Andrea Bocelli on November 29, followed by Metallica on November 30.

Then January 29th of 2019 is Disturbed, followed by Kelly Clarkson on January 20th and 2CELLOS on February 13th. Muse will be in town on their Simulation Tour on February 28th.

Sarah Brightman will be at Abravanel Hall on her Hymn in Concert Tour on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.